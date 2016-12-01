Terrell's Bishop named U.S. Army All-American

There aren't many players in south Georgia or the rest of the country as athletic and versatile as Terrell County's Tray Bishop.

That's just part of the reason he's an All-American.

The Green Wave senior quarterback was officially selected as a U-S Army All American this afternoon. Bishop will play in the U.S. Army All American Bowl in San Antonio in January.

The Auburn commit says he hopes to serve as an inspiration after earning this kind of national honor from a small town like Dawson.

"No matter where you come from, I just want to motivate everybody that it can be done," Bishop says. "Coming where I come from, this small school, you never know that you'll get noticed on a bigger level like this. I just want to thank my coaches again, and my parents."

Bishop joins Lee County's Aubrey Solomon in the game. You can see the U-S Army All American Bowl on January 7 on WALB NBC.

