Sylvester man dies from gunshot wound, killers sought

A 25-year-old Sylvester man wounded in shooting late Wednesday night has died.

Family members confirmed the victim is Dontavious Rutland,

Police tell us he was shot in the stomach during a home invasion at a mobile home in the 100 block of Covey Street.

Rutland was taken by ambulance to Phoebe Worth Hospital in Sylvester where he later died.

The victim was able to tell police that he heard a knock on the door around 11:30 p.m. Soon after a man with a shotgun kicked in the door.

It's not clear if Rutland was shot with a shotgun but officers were seen removing one from the home.

It's believed two people were involved in the shooting but no suspects have been named and a motive is unclear.

Several people posted condolences on Rutland's Facebook page. It said he was a graduate of Worth County High School.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sylvester Police Department.

