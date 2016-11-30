Albany Tech earns national ranking

A national magazine ranked Albany Tech as one of the most productive community colleges in the country.

Community College Week ranks Albany Tech as 29th in one-year certificates and 47th in two-year certificates.

During the last academic year, the college conferred a total of 739 diplomas and 268 associate's degrees.

"I'm very proud of the fact that we have an in-field placement rate for the last 5 years, a little over 95 percent and for the last 5 years we've known the disposition of every student that's graduated from Albany Tech," said ATC President Anthony Parker.

Albany tech topped the charts with a 97.5 percent in-field job placement rate and a 99.7 percent total job placement rate.

