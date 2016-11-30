ATC pins 10 nursing students

The next graduating class has 37 students (Source: WALB)

More nurses are ready to enter the working world in south Georgia.

On Wednesday night, Albany Technical College held a pinning ceremony for the second graduating class in its nursing program.

Ten students graduated from the program the school launched in 2014.

"Once they finish today, they'll take their nursing awards and we're looking at 100 percent pass rate. They'll go out and become employed registered nurses, and a lot if them will go on to get their bachelors degree, some will continue to get their masters," said Academic Dean for Healthcare Mattie Buchannon.

Two students received a clinical skills award and two others earned academic achievement awards.

