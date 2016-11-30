Student organizes blood drive for scholarship

The drive will help raise scholarship money (Source:WALB)

A Sumter County high school senior is getting a leg up on college tuition by convincing her community to donate blood.

Maci Waller attends Southland Academy.

She teamed up with the American Red Cross to try to collect 50 units of blood.

She'll be rewarded with a scholarship from the Red Cross.

Waller plans to use that at Georgia Southwestern State University.

"I really appreciate it," Waller said. "Most of it is students from Southland, some are parents, friends and people in the community."

You can find more information about the Red Cross program at the organization's website.

