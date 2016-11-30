Americus Fire Department offers free Christmas tree spraying

Trees can dry out and become a hazard (Source:WALB)

Firefighters in Americus are working to prevent Christmas tree fires.

The Department is offering to spray them with fire retardant.

The mixture of borox, salt, and water is safe to use around children and pets.

Engineer Todd Shufflebarger said live trees can become especially dangerous.

"If a Christmas tree does dry out, because some of us are forgetful to water our tree, with the Christmas lights on them, it could spark a fire," Shufflebarger said. "That is a fire hazard. So, for safety, this is just an added measure."

The agency will be offering the free service until Christmas during normal business hours.

