Beekeepers prepare to help hives after drought

While rain provided much-needed moisture for our area Wednesday, it may have come too late for honey bees.

SoWeGa Beekeepers are preparing to take extra measures to ensure the health of their hives over the Winter.

Group leaders of the SOWEGA Beekeepers Club said this year has been an especially tough one, mainly because of the ongoing drought.

"This is a stressed hive," Beekeeper Cheney Tye said. "Usually, this bottom would be all filled out and honey would be on the outside."

Drought has caused a big problem for the small bug. A little rain will help increase some moisture, but can't make up for an entire season that didn't produce fall goldenrod nectar.

"It was just a powder," said Tye. "If there is more water in the plant, it produces more nectar. If there is more nectar, the bees have more nutrients."

So, now, beekeepers, who typically share the honey, are being tasked with helping the hives stay healthy during the winter, when they don't have as much nectar in reserve.

Sustaining that becomes even harder during a time when there is little opportunity for bees to find plants to pollinate.

"They provided for us all year," said Tye. "We're going to provide for them through the winter."

With occasional check-ins during the colder months, keepers hope to help the colonies survive. So, that the honey they produce is plentiful for both man and bee.

You can find out more about the club at its website.

