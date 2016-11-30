Missing Lee County children found

Two missing Lee County children have been found and their mother and step-father are in jail, accused of kidnapping.

Mallory Johnson, 32, and Steven Johnson, 52, are in the Coweta County Jail charged with two counts of kidnapping.

Just before 8:30 p.m., the Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated Levi's Call, Georgia's Amber Alert system, after the Lee County Sheriff's Office reported the abduction of 2 year-old Stevie Hepnes and 10 month-old Steven Griffin.

The Johnsons do not have custody of Hepnes or Griffin.

Investigators said the couple snatched the children Wednesday afternoon from the Lee County home where the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services had placed them.

The children are now back in state custody.

