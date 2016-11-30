Enjoy the 'Spirit of Christmas' in Leesburg on Saturday

The Lee County Marching Band will be performing, and Santa will make an appearance as well. (Source: WALB)

Leesburg will be getting folks into the 'Spirit of Christmas' this Saturday. (Source: WALB)

Lee County's Spirit of Christmas Parade on Saturday may have more participants than any holiday parade in this corner of the state.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. in downtown Leesburg.

The Lee County Marching Band will be performing, and Santa will make an appearance as well.

Organizers said that one hundred groups and counting are signed on to march in the parade, and rather than paying an entry fee, entrants donate unwrapped toys which will be given to Lee County children in need this Christmas.

"We always have so many participants, and people start calling in October, asking, 'Have you sent out the application yet?' People are really excited," said Lee County Chamber of Commerce Vice President Lisa Davis.

The Spirit of Christmas Festival, which happens during and after the parade, will have more than 40 vendors selling food and crafts.

Organizers recommend people get to the parade early to find a good spot to watch the parade along Starksville Avenue, and there will be plenty of parking at two nearby churches.

