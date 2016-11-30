Celebration of Lights Christmas Parade is coming to town

And the parade is attracting performances from across the state. (Source: WALB)

The Celebration of Lights Christmas Parade will draw tens of thousands of people into downtown Albany Saturday evening.

And the parade is attracting performances from across the state.

Fort Benning's Army Band will be marching in the parade, joined by five other marching bands.

There will be plenty of floats and other surprises, too.

"It's become a real regional parade. We have a group from Atlanta coming to perform. We also have some extra bands. We have about six or seven bands. About 40,000 people come from all over South Georgia, we are so excited to do this each year. It is a gift to the community and we hope it binds our community closer," said Celebration of Lights Christmas Parade Coordinator Lorie Farkas.

The route has been extended by two blocks this year, passing by the RiverQuarium, and returning up Broad Avenue.

People are encouraged to get there early, and bring lawn chairs too.

Festivities begin at five p.m. and the parade steps off at six. The city Christmas tree will be lit soon thereafter.

