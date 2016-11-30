Cougars not surprised by 2016 success

Only four high school football teams remain in each class. In Class AAA, teams like Peach County and Greater Atlanta Christian represent the perennial powers still alive in 2016.

Then there's Crisp County.

The Cougars haven't been this far in the state playoffs since 1995. That year, some guy named Shelton Felton was a starting linebacker for the Cougars.

Felton has now brought his team back to the Final Four as the Cougars head coach, and Crisp will play Cedar Grove for a state title spot Friday night in Cordele.

Many around the state have been waiting for the Cougars to falter, but they haven't yet. If you ask their players, their sudden success is no surprise.

"This summer, we worked real hard. I don't know anybody who put in more work than we did," says senior WR/LB Quay Walker. "We were putting in extra reps, extra 100s. We did everything you're supposed to do."

But Felton will admit, having this much success in just his second year as head coach is a little unexpected.

"The vision is always a 3-4 year plan. In my wildest dreams, did I see 13-0 in my second year? No," he says. "But we've been blessed by the good man upstairs. We've been healthy for the most part of the season, and had some good breaks. We're clicking on all cylinders right now. For the last couple games, we've been playing great football."

With a win Friday night, the Cougars would advance to their first ever state title game. They'll kick off against Cedar Grove at 7:30 Friday night at the Cougar Den.

