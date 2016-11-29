South Georgia Technical College 'lights up your future'

Tuesday night's "Light Up Your Future" event showcased the different areas of study at the Americus school. (Source: WALB)

Tuesday night's "Light Up Your Future" event showcased the different areas of study at the Americus school.

Displays included medical, transportation and industrial related disciplines.

Organizers invite the community to check out the campus with an event each semester.

"We want them to see what we do have to offer, in the way of careers and programs, meet the instructors, find out the process of getting into school and how simple it is to fill out the application," said President John Watford.

