Chehaw Park hosts first ever Holiday Market

More than 40 vendors set up at the Creekside Center selling crafts, clothes and even food. (Source: WALB)

Vendors got a chance to sell their items at the first ever Chehaw Holiday Market. (Source: WALB)

Shoppers took to Chehaw Park in search of locally made gifts at Tuesday night's Holiday Market.

This was the first time the park held the event.

Organizers said that community members have been asking for a market for a while.

"We wanted to be able to give these local vendors a way to sell their goods. It's really important to us because it's all local. So, it's a way to shop local and give people a reason to come participate in that," explained Community Engagement Director Morgan Burnette.

People can also see Chehaw's festival of lights starting Friday, with a special Bike Night on Thursday.

