Boys & Girls Club of Albany takes part in Giving Tuesday

As millions of dollars are raised for non-profits across the world on Giving Tuesday, small, local charitable organizations are experimenting with the international fundraising day as well.

The Boys & Girls Club of Albany is using Tuesday's social media push, with the Giving Tuesday hashtag, to boost their end-of-year fundraising campaign to bring in $25,000 in individual donations.

"We have some of our club alumni and our staff and board members have taken the challenge to try to raise $2,500 among their friends and followers on Facebook. They sent out a message and sent out the link to our text to donate platform, and we are going to see how much money we can raise by the end of tonight," said Boys & Girls Club of Albany President Marvin Laster.

You can donate to the Boys & Girls club by visiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany Facebook page.

To participate in Giving Tuesday for your charity of choice, make a donation before midnight on Tuesday.

