Oil can create dangerous road conditions after rain

"You should slow down. Try to keep a three second gap, if it's raining increase that gap even more because if it's raining the road is slick," said Larry Ogden, Traffic Manager. (Source: WALB)

Rain water usually washes oil from cars off the roads.

Since we haven't had any rain, officials said the roads will be extremely slippery.

They urge drivers to use caution and slow down when driving in the rain.

It could take a few rainfalls before the roads get back to normal.

