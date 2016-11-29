Family, friends of Valdosta shooting victim speak out

The victim banged on the neighbors door, but she was too scared to answer. (Source: WALB)

Valdosta Police are still searching for the shooter that killed one person in Valdosta.

20 year old Emory Austin Carter Jr. was shot and killed at the Ora Lee West housing complex just before 8:00 Monday night, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

"I heard beat, beat, beat on my door. 'Please, help me! Please, help me! Please, help me!' Then we heard like seven more shots," one neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, described what she heard Monday night.

After hearing gunfire, she said she was too scared to step out of her apartment.

"It hurt me so bad that he knocked on my door for help and I couldn't even help him. I mean, I was scared. It's sad," said the neighbor.

Banging on her door was Emory Austin Carter Jr., known as Woo Woo.

When the gunfire stopped the neighbor finally opened her door to something she said she never expected.

"When I came out of my apartment, and looked around this corner," she said walking around the side of her apartment, "When I looked around this corner I couldn't see anything but his white shoes, so I walked a little further. That's when I seen him."

Helpless, scared, and angry, that's how she described her reaction.

And folks in Ora Lee West said they wish someone would just come forward.

"Nobody is coming forward and the friends that was with him I feel like they shouldn't have left him if they was a real friend," the neighbor said.

"I think all these guys need to come together and call a truce and make this place a better place," said Woo Woo's uncle Michael Williams, "Because Valdosta is not a bad place. It's what you make of it."

Woo Woo did have some prior issues with the law, according to officials. However, the neighbor said he was trying to turn his life around.

She hopes people will remember more than just his death. A life she says was taken far too soon.

"Sweet person, loved to smile. Loved to talk to people. Loved to play basketball," she said about Woo Woo.

Officials said Woo Woo did not live in Ora Lee West.

Investigators are following leads and looking at surveillance camera footage from the apartment complex.

No one has been arrested yet, according to officials.

