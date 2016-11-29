Service delivery negotiations continue in Lowndes Co.

The state mandated deadline to have the service delivery strategy completed October 31. (Source: WALB)

Service delivery negotiations continue between Lowndes County and its cities.

The service delivery strategy, SDS, is designed to make sure taxpayers aren't paying double for any services.

Lowndes County leaders are holding a special meeting for citizens to talk about their newest proposal for the city on November 29th.

The state mandated deadline to have the service delivery strategy completed October 31, and leaders still haven't reached a compromise.

County officials said water and sewer is the big issue right now.

Valdosta leaders want the opportunity to extend those services into parts of the county.

According to county officials, the City can already run water and sewer into those areas as long as they get permission.

County officials said they don't deny reasonable requests, but they need to know where the city wants to go for planning purposes.

It's a process that takes some time, which was a concern for the city. County officials said the new proposal will revise the process to make it quicker.

"We're going to be pretty much with our agreement that we had, working with the first issue the city rose up," said County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter, "That was with the time line as far as notification to make the process a little simpler, a little smoother, and a little quicker."

Valdosta officials said they will comment on the new proposal once it's given to them.

Once city officials get the proposal, they can agree to it or submit another proposal to the county.

The meeting will be held November 29 at 5:30 p.m.

It is open to the public.

