Albany Christmas tree erected downtown

A gorgeous, four-story high Christmas Tree is now stationed in the heart of downtown Albany.

It took a large crew, plus a crane and a lift, to bring the freshly cut red cedar pine tree from its home in Lee County to Government Plaza Tuesday morning.

This is the first year the tree has been placed in the ground in the plaza.

And it's not the only first for Albany's holiday decorations!

"And, Chief Battle with the Dougherty County police, has been so gracious and has put together a little choir to sing around the tree of police personnel, we are really excited about that," said Celebration of Lights Christmas Parade Coordinator Lorie Farkas.

"We have got themed streets this year. We've got Candy Cane lane, Front and Pine. Jackson and Broad Avenue are Winter Wonderland. We are really excited about the decorations, the beautiful tree in the Plaza. A lot of departments are coming together to make it happen," said Albany Marketing Manager Michelle Broughton Knight.

The tree lighting ceremony will be on Saturday at 5:45 p.m., just before Albany's annual Celebration of Lights Christmas Parade begins.

For anyone who can't make it downtown to see the parade in person, Melissa Hodges and Cade Fowler will be hosting the parade live on WALB NBC at 6 p.m.

