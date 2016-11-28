Girls Inc. launches 'Be a Friend' campaign

The group is raising money for its activities (Source:WALB)

A group that helps girls become strong, smart and bold is asking for your help.

Girls Inc. is looking for community members to participate in its 'Be a Friend' campaign.

Money raised from the annual drive has helped the organization operate for more than ten years.

Member Audriana Hawkins said she has already learned a lot participating in Girls Inc. for a month.

“I’m learning how to communicate and become more open," Hawkins said.

This year's campaign focuses on showing current members the success of those who have graduated from the program.

“They see girls that have come through the program and are now successful women in the community or they have gone out to college," Executive Director Wilena McClain said. "In case they want to reach back and ask them questions about the different challenges that they may have had. It’s a great opportunity.”

You can find more information at the organization's website.