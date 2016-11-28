Cyber security keeps up with online holiday shopping increases

Cyber Monday sales are expected to break records after online shopping made a considerable dent to in-store purchases on Black Friday.

The increase in web traffic means more for hackers looking to steal you valuable information.

Experts expect online shopping this holiday season to increase by 13 percent.

"It makes it a more target rich environment for hackers to look at the vulnerabilities of those people shopping," Robert Collins, CEO of NEOS, said.

Collins adds that the opportunities seized by hackers are mostly caused by shoppers rather than vendors.

"It's easier for a hacker to go after one specific person that doesn't know or is not aware," said Collins.

To stay safe, he suggests making sure your anti-virus software is up to date, you don't download apps you're unfamiliar with, you use credit cards over debit cards and make sure you shop on secure websites with an 'HTTPS' address.

Collins said that shopping on public WiFi is also not recommended.

Vigilance is warranted across the entire digital world, from holiday party e-vites to the latest binge inducing, bubble popping app game.

"The holiday season is a great time for people to advertise free games," said Collins. "You download a free game that you're not aware of and it downloads a virus or malware."

The good news, Collins said, is that, while online shopping, especially on Cyber Monday, is growing at a rapid rate, merchants are keeping up with it.

Collins adds that Cyber Monday sales are expected to keep increasing year-after-year.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.