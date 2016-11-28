Leesburg law enforcement accepts donations for foster children

Leesburg officials are trying to make sure foster children have a merry Christmas. (Source: WALB)

The Leesburg Police Department is on a mission to help foster children.

Officers are collecting unwrapped gifts for around 35 kids in Lee County.

They're working with the Division of Family and Children Services and several other agencies to distribute them.

Anyone who would like to donate has until the week before Christmas to drop off items.

"Seeing reaction on the children's faces, it's worth all the time and effort in it," said Police Chief Charles Moore. "It's gotten so big, where we've got other agencies that have come on board like the sheriff's office, EMS and fire. It means a lot. It's a way we can give back to the community. So, people are shown, we're not just here to lock people up, we are here to support and help people. And just know that you're helping children out. I mean that's what Christmas is about."

The group will also be collecting donations this Saturday at the 'Spirit of Christmas Parade' in Lee County.

