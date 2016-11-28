Dooly County School Board removed from office - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

VIENNA, GA (WALB) -

A south Georgia school system is currently without a school board.

Gov. Nathan Deal kicked all five members of the Dooly County Board of Education out of office on Monday.

State law allows the governor to intervene if a school district's accreditation is at risk. An accrediting organization began reviewing the district in 2015, giving the district low scores for governance and leadership. A year later, the organization said the district showed little improvement.

Deal appointed a six-member panel to nominate replacement school board members.

