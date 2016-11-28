Crisp Co. officials make arrest after several car break-ins

Crisp County deputies have arrested a suspect in at least four weekend car break-ins.

The sheriff's office Facebook page said that anyone who bought any of the stolen items, which include a gun, have until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to bring them to the sheriff's office to avoid criminal charges.

The post states that anyone who is in possession of any of the items that were stolen after the cut-off date will be charged.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.