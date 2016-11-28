Dougherty leaders request more information on disparity study

Dougherty County leaders are going to learn more about a disparity study to see if minority businesses are getting their fair share of county contracts.

Community advocate William Wright has given multiple presentations before the commission this year, using data he collected from a variety of sources and analyzed himself.

Commission Chairman Christopher Cohilas and other commissioners offered words of respect for Wright's advocacy, but agreed that a neutral party needs to be brought in to answer their questions with independent data.

District 6 commissioner Anthony Jones said, "We need to bring closure to this. And the only way we can do that is to do it right and do it diplomatically, so as we close the ties, we don't hurt anyone in the community."

County Attorney Spencer Lee said he will bring in as yet unnamed party to provide information to the commission about a disparity study.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.