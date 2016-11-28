Dougherty residents are volunteering at high numbers, more still needed

People are stepping up to serve on volunteer boards in one community at numbers not seen in at least five years.

The Dougherty County Commission is filling dozens of vacant positions on boards like the Historic Preservation Commission and the Economic Development Commission.

On Monday, the commission named 37 brand new applicants, citing a large media push helping spread the word about the need for volunteers.

County clerk Jahwan Ware said, "I have been here almost five years and this is the most response we have had of individuals deciding to volunteer. I really want to thank your organization and all of our other community partners for getting the word out. Without you, we couldn't have had the number of individuals this year."

At least five boards, including the Electrical Board and the Gas Board, still need volunteers.

If you would like to serve, you can contact Ms. Ware at 229-431-2121.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.