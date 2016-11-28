Valdosta football team headed to Pop Warner Super Bowl

It costs $20,000 to take the 27 person team on the trip to Walt Disney World where the super bowl is held. (Source: Facebook)

Some young South Georgia football players are heading to their very own Super Bowl.

The Titletown Titans from Valdosta are the first Georgia team to make it to the Pop Warner Super Bowl in Orlando, Florida, but they need some help.

It costs $20,000 to take the 27 person team on the trip to Walt Disney World where the super bowl is held.

The team set up a Go Fund Me account and held multiple fundraisers, they are about halfway to their goal.

The money raised will go towards hotels, food, and the Disney tickets for the players.

"We really have worked hard, not only on the field, but in the classroom. Our rewarding point at the beginning of the season was we're going to Disney World. Their goal all season was to get to Disney," head coach James Gatlin said.

"To me, I feel awesome. The Super Bowl.. we're going to the Super Bowl! This is amazing! Our teammates, we just talk about it every practice," said Titans quarterback Joseph Gardner.

The team needs to raise the money by Friday, December 2.

To donate click here.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.