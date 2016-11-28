Voting begins in Berrien Co. Sheriff runoff election

A big election is underway in Berrien County.
November 28th was the first day of early voting for the Berrien County Sheriff runoff election.
This race comes after former Sheriff Anthony Heath pleaded guilty to excessive force charges.
Heath was on the ballot before the plea deal.
Once he was taken off the ballot, four candidates ran for sheriff as independents.
In a special election Ray Paulk was elected to finish out Heath's term.
Now, Sheriff Paulk is facing off against Frank Swanson to serve a full-term as Sheriff starting next year.
Early voting will be open at the elections office from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m until Friday, December 2.
Election day will be Tuesday, December 6th.
