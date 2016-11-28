Valdosta named Cornerstone Community

Valdosta was named a Cornerstone Community by the Great Promise Partnership. (Source: WALB)

Valdosta is getting recognition for helping high school students get important experience while they're in school. (Source: WALB)

The city of Valdosta received an award on Monday for helping students in the community prepare for college and the workforce.

Valdosta was named a Cornerstone Community by the Great Promise Partnership.

The partnership helps high school juniors and seniors gain work experience at companies throughout the city.

Students said that the program helps them prepare for college and work, both financially and through experience.

"I know that since I have a little bit of experience here I can go to college and learn more about it and then I can come here and basically get a job," said student employee Isaiah Gould.

Valdosta is the first community in the state to receive the recognition.

