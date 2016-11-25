Black Friday shoppers swarm stores, gift wrapping offered

Draped in bags, with boxes in hand, Black Friday shoppers were out in full force.

The quest for the ultimate deal is something that's kept some up at odd hours.

Shopper Kelly Ingle says she went out with her family Thursday night and came back again Friday.

"It's the rest of them. I don't know if they'll let me stay out, but I can keep going all night," said Ingle.

Greeting the masses with Black Friday promotions are the shop owners.

Hover Station employee Bilal Houmadi says turnout has been pretty good.

"There's a lot of traffic in the Mall. We've got a lot of customers. Last night was okay, but today you're really seeing people come out to the mall and spend some money," said Houmadi.

Houmadi says a lot of that money is going toward a hot item at his store, a hoverboard.

For those not in the market for a futuristic ride, clothes and boots could also be found marked down - if you're savvy.

"You'll like find one shoe over here and the other one and they are not matching at all. So, you've got to go dig through and go under the tables to get them. Then, especially at Walmart, when you get the games, the PS4 and all of that, that's crazy trying to get," said Ingle.

Standing by to help wrap any gifts you may have gotten is a small squad of volunteers.

They're doing all the cutting and taping for a small donation to the Challenger League, a group that organizes special needs sports teams.

"It comes in spurts. It'll be a little slow. Then, there will be like ten people all at one time that want things wrapped. Its kind of here and there, but everybody has been really supportive," said Misti Waller, volunteer.

For some, the season of giving is underway as the crowds continued to buzz.

If you need a hand, the group wrapping gifts will also be out Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.