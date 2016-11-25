Thronateeska features annual holiday exhibit

Scores of Santas are now on display at the Thronateeska Heritage Center.

The annual 'Home for the Holidays' exhibit opened Friday. It featured around 5,000 Santa Claus figurines.

All of the figurines come from one collector.

The jolly man himself will make an appearance Saturday for a 'Selfies with Santa' event.

Museum assistant Austin Fowler says there are some very unique Santas on display.

"A lot of these pieces come from all corners of the globe. For example, the pieces that really caught my eye is over in the ticketing booth. Some pieces as old as 1854. So, they are very old pieces, very unique pieces," said Fowler.

You can find more information about the exhibit by visiting the Thronateeska Facebook page here.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.