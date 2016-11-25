Albany's Historic District expansion awaits city commission vote

Different rules apply to homes in the historic district (Source: WALB)

The hotly debated proposal to expand Albany's Historic District is likely to make it before city commissioners before the end of the year.

The proposal, unanimously approved already by the Historic Preservation Commission earlier this month, allows expansion of the district by one-third.

Proponents say the rules of owning property in the Historic District offer protection for home values, by maintaining a cohesiveness in the city's historic neighborhood.

"This has probably been the second most hot topic I have dealt with. It's a very hot issue, and residents in that community, pros and cons, want it on the agenda," said B.J. Fletcher, Ward Three Commissioner.

Commissioner Fletcher encourages interested people to contact the elected city commissioner before the vote.

The next city commission meeting is Tuesday, December 13, but it's unclear if the issue will be on the agenda.

