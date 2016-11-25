Trojan Tree Lot set to sell healthy Christmas trees

A tree lot in Lee Co. has plenty of green trees for sale (Source: WALB)

Persistent drought didn't appear to impact the trees at several Christmas tree lots around south Georgia.

Some North Carolina trees for sale at The Trojan Tree Lot on U.S. 19 in Lee County are healthy and green.

The owner says they came in fresh, and once his team cuts the bottom of the tree, sealed with sap, he tells his customers to get the tree in water within twenty minutes.

"It's the best grade you can get from North Carolina. They came in fresh, and once you get a fresh cut, you bring them home and put them in water, they are soaking up water, they are good to go. No issues there this year," said Colton Glover, Trojan tree owner.

The Trojan Tree Lot is hosting a family day on Saturday, with food for sale as well as a visit from Santa.

The activities start at noon and end at 9:00 p.m.

