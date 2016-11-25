You can 'Bike through the lights' at Chehaw

Any type of bike is welcomed to the event (Source: WALB)

There is a one-time-only chance to view Chehaw Park's spectacular Christmas Light display from outside of your car.

Chehaw bike clubs are inviting people to bring their bikes to view the lights this coming Thursday.

This will be the third year for the "Bike Through The Lights" evening, a view that the organizers say is surreal and allows you to really take your time and enjoy the lights.

"Any kind of bike is welcome, we have burgers and s'mores, and you can bike through the lights as many times as you want," said Richard Thompson, one of the organizers.

"Bike Through The Lights" will be on Thursday, December 1 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The cost of admission is $10 per person, or $30 for a family of four, which includes burgers, s'mores and, of course the lights.

