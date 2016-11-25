WALB GAME OF THE WEEK (11/25/16): Grayson at Colquitt Co.

Grayson faces off with Colquitt Co. in this GOTW (Source: WALB)

Thanksgiving is always a premier time for football - and it continues.

It's quarterfinal week in Georgia and we've got a slate stacked with top notch games.

In south Georgia, the game everyone will have eyes on will happen in Moultrie.

The Colquitt County Packers will make their 8th straight quarterfinal appearance this Friday night, but the two-time defending state champs won't be the favorite. Not with the Grayson Rams making their way to town.

"We just have to play our type of football game. If we have some miscommunications here or there, it could cost us the game. We know we're playing against a great opponent but we're also a great team ourselves," said Colquitt Co. senior athlete Shawn Shamburger.

The Rams were the preseason pick in 7A, and for good reason as four of the state's top 15 recruits transferred to the school this off-season.

The Packers won't just hand over their title. They plan to pull the upset of the top-ranked Rams.

"We don't have 16 division one players. I think we have four, maybe five. But we have a good football team. Have we got to play a near perfect football game? Yeah we do, but you have to do that anyway," said Colquitt Co. head coach Rush Propst.

The kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Mack. We'll have highlights from Moultrie and around the state on the Locker Room Report.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.