Wild Adventures hosts annual Days of Thanks

The park hosts the event to give back to teachers, first responders, and the community (Source: WALB)

Wild Adventures is helping people get into the spirit of giving this weekend.

The park is hosting its annual Days of Thanks event through Sunday.

Teachers, law enforcement, and first responders all get free admission into the park. Everyone else can donate a canned food item to get buy-one-get-one admission.

"It lets you know you're coming to a nice place, they're kind. It's good to help the community out because you know people struggle," said Hayden Morris.

Some park goers say it's great knowing the park is helping the community give back.

"It's a nice feeling. It helps to promote the kids to give back to the community as well as come out and have a good time," Lindsay Minis.

All the food items collected at the park will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank.

