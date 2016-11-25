How GA Power fights power outages

"We've got everybody in place here that can work together in a concerted effort to help our local resources to the get the power back on quicker," said David Maske, distribution resources and services manager for Georgia Power. (Source: WALB)

Inside Georgia Power's Storm Center, this resource board immediately pinpoints an outage, the number of customers impacted, the cause of outage and repair time. (Source: WALB)

During a major outage, as many as 75 people are on duty, coordinating the best response to restore electricity as soon as possible. (Source: GA Power)

Our record-setting stretch of dry days continues.

South Georgia's last active weather was in September, when Hurricane Hermine tracked across the state causing power outages and damage.

Power outages can occur with almost any storm, especially when there are downed trees and power lines.

When the power goes out, it's not always the wrath of Mother Nature. Sometimes, it's your trusted neighborhood pole climber.

Whatever the cause, you could be in the dark for hours.

Inside Georgia Power's Storm Center, this resource board immediately pinpoints an outage, the number of customers impacted, the cause of outage and repair time.

David Maske heads the Command Center in Atlanta.

During a major outage, it’s the nerve center during severe weather. As many as 75 people are on duty, coordinating the best response to restore electricity as soon as possible.

"We've got everybody in place here that can work together in a concerted effort to help our local resources to the get the power back on quicker," said David Maske, distribution resources and services manager for Georgia Power.

Maske said the most challenging time to restore power is following a major storm. And always safety comes first.

"Hurricane Matthew, the winds were above 40 miles an hour, it's not safe for us to have our bucket trucks up in the air working. We had to wait until the winds subsided before we could put guys out there to really start working and start making the repairs. So safety is always the very first concern," said Maske.

While utility crews are steadily working, you're asked to have patience.

"Make sure that they keep themselves in a safe place. Don't go out starting to look at trees in power lines," said Maske. "Electricity is very dangerous. It's unknown you can't see it, smell it and can't taste it, its there."

So always remember, safety first and leave repairs to the experts.

Storm related or not, when the power goes out there are tools you can use to report any outages and stay updated:

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.