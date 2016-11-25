8-year-old girl, DCP officer killed in Dougherty County crash

A little girl and an off-duty Dougherty County Police officer were killed in a crash Thanksgiving day in Dougherty County. (Source: WALB)

Albany and Dougherty County officers are mourning the loss of one of their own tonight, and several are sharing an emotional plea about driver safety.

Just before five o'clock on Thanksgiving evening, Steve Davis, 62, and A'Daesha Holley, 8, were both killed in a car crash.

Steve Davis was a big part of this Albany law enforcement community and even other law enforcement agencies in south Georgia.

The many people over the years describe him as a hard worker and losing him is extremely painful, especially to such a horrific accident.

Davis spent more than 30 years in law enforcement, with the Albany Police Department and the Dougherty County Police Department.

During that time he had many coworkers who thought very highly of him.

One thing they know for sure is that he loved his job.

They said it's hard to see accidents like this during what is supposed to be a happy and celebrated holiday season.

Right now - it's just heartbreaking and they hope this encourages others to drive safe.

Law enforcement is not immune from again like I said is a tragedy of someone being killed in a wreck out on the holiday roadways so please be careful," said Capt. Tom Jackson of the Dougherty County Police.

Officers with the Dougherty County Police Department said they plan to honor Davis and his years of service to this community, but official plans have been made at the moment.

Davis's wife and the A'Daesha's mother are both still in the hospital in critical condition.

Four others were injured in the crash and two remain hospitalized with critical injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

The Albany Chief of Police, Michael Persley, released a statement about the passing of Davis:

We offer our prayers and sympathy to the Davis family during this time. Many of us at APD are hurting because of this loss. We have lost a family member and a good friend. I can say that knowing Steve personally and professionally has truly been very worthwhile and enjoyable. His knowledge and experience with life was helpful in my growth as a police officer and a man. We will miss him dearly.

