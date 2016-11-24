Moultrie lights up city streets for the holidays

The canopy has been lit for 71 years (Source:WALB)

Thousands of people made their way to Downtown Moultrie Thursday for the annual "Canopy of Lights".

From one corner to another, the square was packed.

The city has flipped the switch to illuminate it's light display for the past 71 years.

The event that coincides is known as the Lights, Lights Thanksgiving Night Festival. It happens annual on Thanksgiving.

"We're here every year for Christmas," attendee Jaiyda Moore said. "My favorite part is when the lights turn on and you can take pictures with the Christmas tree and all that."

This year organizers said they've set a record. They estimate around 15,000 people attended the event.

"I've seen people tonight that I haven't seen since last year's Thanksgiving night," Main Street Director Amy Johnson said. "So, this is just a great time. The stores are open and it kicks off the holiday season."

While seeing old friends is something you can expect at the festival, there are some changes.

The lights have been upgraded to LED.

"They are beautiful in color," Johnson said. "They are more vibrant. We took the old bulbs that are in the historic canopy and we've made those into ornaments and necklaces. We've sold those to help pay for the lights and other downtown improvements."

Elves, Santa and even reindeer also helped the whole town get in the holiday spirit.

The lights will stay up until New Years Day.

