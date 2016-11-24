Valdosta church hosts a day of caring, sharing, and giving

But it wasn't just good food, clothing, shoes, jackets, and haircuts were also available. (Source: WALB)

Empty tables were filled up with strangers having a meal as friends. (Source: WALB)

Today is all about giving thanks, and volunteers in Valdosta wanted to show their gratitude by lending a hand to help others.

Empty tables were filled up with strangers having a meal as friends at St. John A.M.E Church this Thanksgiving Day.

"Come here and it's like a family on Thanksgiving Day giving thanks," said Eddie Koonce, CEO of Kemet Universal.

Folks volunteered to help Kemet Universal and St. John A.M.E Church give out meals to the community for Thanksgiving.

"I'm in awe of all the volunteers that come together for this event. It's a group effort," said volunteer Molly Deese.

But it wasn't just good food, clothing, shoes, jackets, and haircuts were also available.

"Meeting people, helping people and that's what being a Christian is all about," said St. John A.M.E Rev. Kelly Faulk.

Organizers called it a Day of Caring, Sharing, and Giving. Caring for your neighbors, sharing memories, and giving back to those who need it.

"It's very heart-warming and endearing because that's why we're here," said Deese.

Some volunteers come back year after year. They said it's one way to give back to the community,

"It feels great to know that you're doing something that's beneficial to the community and for the people," explained Koonce.

Organizers tell me seeing groups of strangers come together in fellowship is what it's all about.

"It's about giving. My heart bleeds with joy just to see the people. When they tell you 'thank you,' that's what we're very passionate about," said Rev. Kelly Faulk.

There will be another day of caring, sharing, and giving on Christmas Day.

If you would like to volunteer or donate items contact Eddie Koonce at 229-740-1916.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.