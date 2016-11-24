Valdosta restaurant feeds military members, law enforcers

Not only are they serving these meals free of charge, all the employees also volunteered their time to help. (Source: WALB)

It's Thanksgiving Day and most folks are home enjoying big turkey meals with their families, but not everyone is able to.

Thursday, one Valdosta restaurant is making sure military members and law enforcement know they have a Thanksgiving meal waiting for them.

Mama June's in Valdosta closed to the public at 4:00 p.m. and opened for military members and law enforcement officers who could not make it home for the holiday.

Managers said they know many of these folks had to work today or couldn't make it home, so they felt the need to serve them a meal and give them a home for the evening.

"My employees, every single one of them, volunteered to do this. They didn't go home to their families so they could stay here and do this for them," said General Manager Karen Jones, "Because they protect us. They're our military and they protect us."

Mama June's hopes to feed roughly 300-400 people.

They will be open until 6:00 p.m.

