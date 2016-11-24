Valdosta shelter serves lunch to residents

For the first year, the homeless shelter in Valdosta, LAMP, served Thanksgiving lunch to residents at the shelter. (Source: WALB)

For the first year, the homeless shelter in Valdosta, LAMP, served Thanksgiving lunch to residents at the shelter.

Park United Methodist Church provided the meals.

Employees and their families volunteered to serve them.

Shelter employees say bringing the food to the residents allows makes the shelter feel a little more like family.

"It's really important because a lot of them don't have families here, some of them aren't even from this area. So I think having this atmosphere kind of gives them that home, family vibe for the holiday season," Shara Denton, LAMP Development Director.

Roughly 40 people got a Thanksgiving meal.

