GSP preps for busy holiday travel

The Georgia State Patrol will have 75 percent of their troopers out on the roads helping keep drivers safe. (Source: WALB)

It's been a deadly year on Georgia's roadways, with more than 1,300 fatalities to date. (Source: WALB)

And roads will be busier than usual during this Thanksgiving travel period, which ends Sunday.

Troopers cite the most common problems are distracted driving, like using your cell phone.

They also say other problems they see often are driving under the influence, speed and not using seatbelts.

"It's sad when you have to go notify a family that their loved one passed away because they were doing something that could've easily been prevented. Whether it's getting a designated driver, buckling their seatbelt, or staying of their phone and paying attention to the roadway," said Cpl. Chris Kelch, GSP.

Troopers say to always make sure everyone in the car is buckled up and a sober driver is operating the vehicle.

