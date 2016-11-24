Layaway makes a comeback during holiday season

Layaway is now making a comeback in many stores. (Source: WALB)

Walmart dropped its layaway in 2006 before bringing it back a few years ago. (Source: WALB)

Stores like Toys R Us drop the opening fee during the holiday months. (Source: WALB)

With Christmas a month away, it's now crunch time as many shop for that perfect gift.

Stores are pushing layaway programs this season to offer customers a way to finance expensive gifts.

Kids like 7-year-old Kennyiran Tookes already have their list prepared for Santa.

"What I want for Christmas is a giant elephant that has a box on the top of him, so I can put somebody in it," Tookes said.

Stores are encouraging families to take advantage of layaway plans to get started early on Christmas shopping.

"Layaway has been extremely popular for us," said Toys 'R Us store manager Samantha Reed.

"They're able to come in and make monthly payments so its budget friendly for them."

The installment plan became popular in the 1920s. It was a way for people to pay for those big ticket items.

But just a few years ago, the popular payment plan fell victim to the plastic. Even the world's largest retailer Walmart dropped its layaway program in 2006 as more people opted to use credit cards.

Now, layaway is back in many stores especially during the holidays. Toys 'R Us says it provides customers with an alternative.

"Layaways have not been affected by credit card programs because we're able to meet different types of consumer demands so we're able to offer the layaway for those who aren't ready for a credit card program," Reed said.

So is layaway worth it? Before you sign on the dotted line, make sure to read the fine print. Some stores might require an opening fee or an initial deposit, and if you cancel, stores might not refund that money.

Layaway could still be a good option for those who want to keep presents secret or get the hottest items before they fly off the shelves.

For more on Toys 'R Us layaway program, visit their website.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.