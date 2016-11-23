Glass blowing among the events at the Americus Center for the Arts this week

Glass blowing is among the events (Source:WALB)

The Americus-Sumter County Arts Council is hoping to attract creative minds over the next couple of days.

The group will hold a Black Friday art sale and interactive events including a glass blowing class Friday.

Students of all ages can make their own ornaments, paper weights or cups at the event.

"It's a no experience necessary class," instructor Devan Cole said. "Its just a lot of fun at 2,000 degrees."

More information can be found at the groups Facebook page.

