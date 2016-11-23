Artists carry on Turkey Jam tradition

Some folks celebrated Thanksgiving with an annual musical tradition Wednesday in downtown Albany.

The 13th annual Turkey Jam took place at the State Theater. Local and regional artists including Riley Anderson and Cody James are performing.

Luke Bryan was the first to headline the event and even helped coin its name.

"It just kind of has become a staple of thanksgiving," said theater operator Lane Rosen. "A lot of people come back from colleges. The phone rings a lot."

Rosen said 300 to 400 people normally attend Turkey Jam each year.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.