Tifton continues City Manager search

Officials hope to fill the position by January (Source:WALB)

The city had more than 60 applicants (Source:WALB)

Tifton is a step closer to selecting a new city manager.

The council is now in the process of selecting finalists after narrowing down a pool of more than 60 applicants.

Interim City Manager Hunter Walker said the city is on track to meet its goal.

"The goal that the council's spoken of is having the next city manager in place by January first," said Walker.

The city council will discuss the hiring at its next meeting on December 5th.

