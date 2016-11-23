APD searches for robber who took advantage of good Samaritan

A man laid next to a bike in the road (Source:WALB)

Albany Police are searching for a robber who took advantage of a good Samaritan by pretending to be hurt.

The victim told police a man was lying in the middle of the road next to a bicycle in the 800 block of 11th Avenue about 5:30 Tuesday afternoon.

When the driver got out to help, the man pulled a gun, robbed him and then rode off on the bike.

