APD searches for robber who took advantage of good Samaritan

Albany Police are searching for a robber who took advantage of a good Samaritan by pretending to be hurt. 

The victim told police a man was lying in the middle of the road next to a bicycle in the 800 block of 11th Avenue about 5:30 Tuesday afternoon.

When the driver got out to help, the man pulled a gun, robbed him and then rode off on the bike.

