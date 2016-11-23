Outdoor concert creates noise controversy

Harvest Moon hosted the concert Saturday to celebrate its 15th anniversary. (Source: WALB)

An outdoor concert led to people complaining about the noise, now city leaders are considering the noise ordinance. (Source: WALB)

Albany city leaders may take a fresh look at the city's noise ordinance after complaints about a weekend outdoor concert.

Harvest Moon hosted the concert Saturday to celebrate its 15th anniversary.

After getting complaints from constituents, City Commissioner Roger Marietta called the 911 center to see if a police officer could go by and ask them to turn down the music.

Owner Bo Henry said that the officers demanded the band stop playing.

"We do want to be good neighbors and good citizens and run a business that follows the rules of what the police tell us to do, and so we did shut down immediately and moved our music inside," explained Henry.

Henry said that when they moved the celebration inside, a lot of customers left, costing his business money.

He said they planned all along to stop the music at 11 p.m. as required by the noise ordinance.

Commissioner B.J. Fletcher suggested the city review the ordinance to see if changes are needed.

