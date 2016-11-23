Travelers should keep medical history on them when heading out

Travelers should write down a list of all medication, allergies, along with their physician's name and contact information. (Source: WALB)

Emergency room doctors suggest that people pack a list of your medical history to take during their holiday travels.

Ending up in emergency care during a vacation can add additional stress to an already stressful situation.

The Phoebe's Emergency Department Chairman James Black, M.D. said travelers should write down a list of all medication, allergies, along with their physician's name and contact information.

"The more complicated their medical history, the more detail we like to see. And these are also recommendations we are asking people to do not just during the holidays, but year round. Because sometimes they have to visit their ERs in their hometown's and we can have access to that information as well," said Black.

And those who are more tech-savvy can keep the information on a mobile device or snap pictures of their medications with their cell phone, so they can swipe through them with medical staff.

