'Shop with a Cop' gets donation

The Valdosta Shop with a Cop program got a big donation just in time to take kids shopping.

Valdosta Stadium Cinemas donated more than $7,000. It was a portion of its proceeds from one day in October.

Officers said the money will allow them to take 30 kids shopping during the event.

"This amount of money that we're getting helps the city out, by making families happy. It helps families out by making kids happy. It's just a win-win situation," said Officer Vernotis Williams with the Valdosta Police Department.

You can still donate to Shop with a Cop, extra money will be used to hand out toys to kids throughout the year and for next year's program.

To donate, drop off checks at the Valdosta Police Department.

